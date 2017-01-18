Tema, Jan. 18, GNA - This year’s Tema Country Golf Club Lady Captain’s Prize Championship tees-off at the Tema Golf Course on Saturday, January 21. Mr Nicholas Amoah, the General Manager of Tema Country Golf Club, who disclosed this in Tema on Wednesday, said about 100 golfers were expected to participate in the competition. He said the one-day competition, which would be played under the ru

Mr Nicholas Amoah, the General Manager of Tema Country Golf Club, who disclosed this in Tema on Wednesday, said about 100 golfers were expected to participate in the competition.

He said the one-day competition, which would be played under the rules of the World Golf Governing Body and the local rules of the Tema Golf Club, was being sponsored by Mrs Esther Antwi, the Lady Captain of the club.

Mr Amoah said the competition, which would be played in two categories in each segment, had Handicap 0-14 as entry qualification for Men’s Group ‘A’ while the qualification for Group ‘B’ is Handicap 15-28.

The Ladies encounter has Handicap 0-20 for Group ‘A’ while Group ‘B’ has Handicap 21-36 as entry qualification.

Among the array of golfers expected to participate in the competition from the Ladies Section includes Esther Amedzro, Peace Akwei and Mercy Bannerman.

The Men’s division will also see Ian Cock, George Mitchell and Frank Avorsey playing for Achimota Golf Club.

The Tema team will include Jessica Tei, Florence Etwi Barimah, Adelaide Owusu Adjapong, Ann Brown and Mona Captan.

Four prizes will be awarded in the Ladies Category while three will be given out in the Men’s Division.

There will also be prizes for ‘Nearest to the Pin’ as well as ‘Longest Drive’.

