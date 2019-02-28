news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - Akwesi Frimpong, Ghana’s Winter Olympian, who participated in the Skeleton has moved up another spot on the world ranking.

Frimpong, with the help of his coach, Zach Lund has moved from 99th in 2018, to 67th position in the world.

He said “this is not a clean list, but the actual list is where I ended up this season”.

According to Frimpong, the IBSF skeleton world championship is taking place on March 7th and 8th in Whistler, Canada, and even though he has qualified, the goal was to get extra training in till March 9th in Park City, Utah five days a week and focus on the basics and fundamentals.

“I’m losing my coach on March 15, 2019 due to the lack of funding. I had to take a personal loan to pay him for this season. I hope the Ghana Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Ghana and the National Sports Authority can support however they can to help me keep my coach and continue this improvement towards Beijing 2022,” he said.

