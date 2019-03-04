news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 5, GNA - The Old Students Association of St. Thomas Aquinas School, “Old Toms”, will on Saturday, March 16, embark on a walk and fun games, at the School Park.

The exercise, is a prelude to the school's marking of the 67th Anniversary and Speech and Prize Giving Day, slated for March 23, at the school's premises in Cantonments, Accra.

Various year groups would participate in indoor and outdoor games, such as; football, table tennis, volleyball, scrabble, playing cards, monopoly, oware, among others.

The exercise would be sponsored by Yesli Ice Cream and Taitapic Fruit juice.

GNA