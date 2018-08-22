By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Accra, Aug.22 GNA - Mr George Ofori, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avatime FC, has been voted chairman of the Volta Region Juvenile Club Owners Association, after beating Christopher Agamah and Felix Agamah in a keenly contested elections. Mr Ofori, who won with nine votes, out of the 14 voters, said he would put juvenile football back on track in the re

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Aug.22 GNA - Mr George Ofori, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Avatime FC, has been voted chairman of the Volta Region Juvenile Club Owners Association, after beating Christopher Agamah and Felix Agamah in a keenly contested elections.

Mr Ofori, who won with nine votes, out of the 14 voters, said he would put juvenile football back on track in the region.

According to him, there was no loser nor winner in the elections, but rather an all hand on deck administration, to support the region to unearth enough talents and also eradicate street hawking.

“We need to go to down to the grassroots to know why Juvenile football is dying slowly in Volta region.

“My vision for Volta Juvenile football is to look for sponsorship for the teams because they are suffering.

“I intend to consult all stake holders in the region to organize refresher courses for our coaches and managers, where we would work with all executives to create offices in the district and a regional Level,” he added.

He noted that his administration would seek for support for players in schools, as well as organize programs for parents to change their perception about football and that it is viable to invest in football.

Mr. Ofori congratulated the new executives and his contestants saying “the battle has just begun for us to clear apathy towards Volta Juvenile football”.

GNA