Kumasi, May 24, GNA - Officials of Asante Kotoko and Cote D’ Ivoire together with the organisers of the 2019 Otumfuo Cup match, on Friday, May 24, presented the trophy to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his palace in Manhyia, in Kumasi.

This forms part of the build-up to the Otumfuo Cup match between the two international rivals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26.

The match is in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who ascended the throne 20 years ago.

The contingent that paid a courtesy call on the Life Patron of Asante Kotoko included; management and playing body of both Asante Kotoko and Asec Mimosa, organisers, sponsors and some supporters of Kotoko.

Both sides jointly presented the match trophy to the King, who after receiving it, said he was happy both sides have accepted to honour him on his 20th anniversary celebration.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, said he was aware of the rivalry between Asante Kotoko and Asec Mimosa and urged both countries to continue the brotherliness that existed.

He said the players must exhibit competitive spirit on the field of play but must be cautious not to physically hurt their opponents.

He advised the players to be of good character both on and off the pitch bearing in mind they played for big brands.

The game would kick-off at 15:00 GMT with gate fees fixed at GH¢10 for the Popular Stand, GH¢20 for the Centre Line and GH¢50 for the tickets to the VIP stand.

