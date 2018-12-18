By Patrick Obeng Tema, Dec. 18, GNA — Nungua Stars defeated Atta Stars 1-0 in the finals to win the maiden David Accam Community Soccer Gala played at the Holy Child Pre-School Park at Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday. Anthony Yawson scored the only goal of the match 10 minutes into the first half. Atta Stars threw everything into the game in the second session, but failed to find the ne

By Patrick Obeng



Tema, Dec. 18, GNA — Nungua Stars defeated Atta Stars 1-0 in the finals to win the maiden David Accam Community Soccer Gala played at the Holy Child Pre-School Park at Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday.

Anthony Yawson scored the only goal of the match 10 minutes into the first half.

Atta Stars threw everything into the game in the second session, but failed to find the net till full time.

On their way to the finals, the champions edged out One Touch 1-0, while Atta Stars eliminated Sakumono Village 3-2 on penalties after a goalless drawn game.

For their prize, Nungua had the magnificent trophy, cash prize, a set of jersey and a football, while the runners-up were also given a cash prize, a set of jersey and a football while Mannaseh Gyasi of Attas Stars won the Golden Boot award.

Ten football clubs drawn from the Sakumono community took part in the one-day gala which was sponsored by David Accam, a Ghanaian foreign-based player.

Accam in an interview said the gala was to give back to the society and also help the youth develop their talents.

The foreign-based player gave the assurance that the gala would be an annual affair.

GNA