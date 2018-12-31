news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - The National Sports Authority (NSA), Ashanti Region, on Monday donated GH¢1,000 to the winners of the 2017/18 Amputee Football League, Asanteman Amputee Team.

According to Mr. George Basoah, the accountant of the NSA, Ashanti Region, the donation represents their desire to promote and support disability sports.

He assured the team of their support in their future endeavors and applauded the organizers of the league.

Receiving the donation on behalf of team, Felix Acheampong, deputy team captain of Asanteman Amputee FC, was delighted about the kind gesture shown by the regional sports authority and urged them for the continual support as the new season draws near.

He also urged them to extend their support to other para sports, as he acknowledge the plight of other athletes who are all striving to make a living.

The 2018/19 edition of the Amputee Football League is expected to kick start early 2019.

