By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - Professor Peter Twumasi, Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), will inspect the pitch at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, ahead of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup return leg between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nkana FC of Zambia.

The move is to assess the progress of work on the pitch in a bid to ensure that it meets standards of CAF, ahead of the crucial match between Kotoko and the South African side.

He said the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was the property of government and under the NSA’s jurisdiction and it ought to be well kept to reach an international standard and serve the intended purpose.

It would be recalled that government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports contracted Green Grass Technology to help raise the standard of the pitch before Kotoko took on Zesco United a forth night ago.

Kotoko would be hoping to reverse a 3:1 defeat on the hands of the Zambian club, as they seek to make it out of the group stages of the ongoing Confederations Cup.

