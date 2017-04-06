Accra, April 6, GNA – Bishop Cornelius Adjah-Coffie, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), will vie for a position on the Executive Board of the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC), later in the month. The election, which forms part of the Annual General meeting of the APC will commence on April 12 and end on April 15, 2017. Bishop Adjah Coffie, who will seek for the position o

Accra, April 6, GNA – Bishop Cornelius Adjah-Coffie, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), will vie for a position on the Executive Board of the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC), later in the month.

The election, which forms part of the Annual General meeting of the APC will commence on April 12 and end on April 15, 2017.

Bishop Adjah Coffie, who will seek for the position of Executive Member, on the Executive Board, will be accompanied by thek Secretary-General of the NPC, Mr Ignatius Elletey, for the four-day meeting in Angola.

The APC is the regional governing body for the Paralympic Movement and represents 41 National Paralympic Committees from across the continent.

GNA