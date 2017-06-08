By Stephen Asante, GNA Kumasi, June 08, GNA - The Technical Team of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, has promised to put their best foot forward - select the best among the players in camp to face Ethiopia in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCoN) qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium, on Sunday. “We are assessing the strength of each player in the course of our training sessions and t

Kumasi, June 08, GNA - The Technical Team of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, has promised to put their best foot forward - select the best among the players in camp to face Ethiopia in the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCoN) qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium, on Sunday.

“We are assessing the strength of each player in the course of our training sessions and the technical team will surely parade those fit and ready for the encounter”, Ibrahim Anyars Tanko, an Assistant Coach of the Stars, told the GNA Sports in Kumasi.

More than 20 players have made it to the provisional team with Jonathan Mensah of Columbus Crew, being the latest addition. He joined his colleagues barely 48 hours ago.

Coach Tanko, a former Stars’ midfielder, expressed optimism about convincing victory and said they had drawn up a comprehensive training regimen to put the players in the best of shape for the match.

The team, he indicated had no injury problems.

The Stars’ provisional squad include goalkeepers Joseph Addo, Felix Annan and Richard Ofori.

The rest are skipper Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Sarfo, Daniel Darkwah, Rashid Sumaila, Jerry Akaminko, Isaac Sackey, Yaw Yeboah, Afriyie Acquah, Jordan Ayew, Winful Cobbinah, Frank Acheampong, Harrison Afful, Lumor Agbenyenu and Daniel Amartey.

The others include John Boye, Ebenezer Ofori, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Abdul Majid Warris, Raphael Dwamena, Thomas Agyepong and Jonathan Mensah.

