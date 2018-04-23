Accra, April 23, GNA – Nii Kpakpo Allotei Coffie, Executive Member of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), has commended the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), for sustaining the annual awards night that confer honours of distinguished sports men and women each year. “I think SWAG must be commended for maintaining this event and improving on it each year,” he said in an interview with

“I think SWAG must be commended for maintaining this event and improving on it each year,” he said in an interview with the GNA Sports.

“The awards have been running smoothly over the years and I think Kwabena Yeboah and his men must be commended,” he added.

He urged corporate Ghana to support the development and promotion of sports in Ghana, as it is a huge industry that employs a large section of the population, especially the youth who must be guided to be productive and patriotic.

He noted that boxing has enjoyed some good patronage in the season and the Bukom Boxing Arena has contributed immensely to the return of boxing passion in Accra and the rising of promoters and management syndicates.

He also congratulated Jesse Lartey who won the lone bronze medal for Ghana at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia, as well as his coach Ofori Asare who has been nominated for Dedication and Valour Award.

