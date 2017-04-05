By Edward Gyasi, GNAAccra, April 4, GNA - The headline sponsors of the annual Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Night, MTN-Ghana, donated an amount of GH¢42,000 to for the organization of the event this year. At the official launch of the awards held at the plush head office of MTN, the Corporate Services Manager of MTN, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, says it has always been a delight for

At the official launch of the awards held at the plush head office of MTN, the Corporate Services Manager of MTN, Mrs Cynthia Lumor, says it has always been a delight for MTN to partner SWAG in their annnual awards ceremony for the past seven years.

Mrs Lumor further added that MTN is supporting the awards night with a sum of GH¢42,000.

"MTN Ghana is always appreciative of the SWAG awards and the way the event is run.

"We were very happy to have the winner of SWAG sports personality of the year 2015, Mr. Andre Dede Ayew in our offices.

"The relationship between MTN and SWAG has been a very cordial one, because we understand how important sports is to all Ghanaians and therefore supporting SWAG has been a priority for MTN.

"I will therefore like to commend the current and past executive members of SWAG for leading the association to organize such an awards ceremony.

"Because of a very beneficial relationship with SWAG, MTN is again supporting the 42nd edition of SWAG awards with a package of GH¢42,000 as we look forward to a very successful event.

The 42nd SWAG awards night is fixed for Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the State Banquet hall, Accra.

