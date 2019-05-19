news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 19, GNA - Telecommunication giants, MTN, are the headline sponsors for the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Cup match slated for Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The match which is in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, since he ascended the throne, would be between continental giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Asec Mimosas of Cote D’ Ivoire.

The match which has been sanctioned by the Manhyia Palace, is being organized by sports events giants Primeval Media.

According to the organisers, the match would attract GH¢10.00 at the Popular Stand, GH¢20.00 at the Center Line and GH¢50.00, at the VIP.

The Porcupine Warriors would target victory against their West African rivals, as they look to honour his Majesty who is the Life Patron of the club.

Asec Mimosas would be led by former Kotoko top marksman, Ahmed Simba Toure, who is bent on affirming his status as the best foreign player to have played for the Kumasi based club in recent times.

Toure is already relishing an intense battle between the sides, who have been age long rivals on the continent.

GNA