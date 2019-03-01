news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has rewarded the Ghana Rugby team with an amount of $10,000 for winning Silver at the Africa Rugby tournament, held at the Ndoum Stadium in Elmina.

The gesture was to also cushion them as they prepare for an upcoming Gold Rugby competition in Nigeria.

Mr. Perry Okudzeto, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports noted that, the team was worth commending for their heroic exploits, adding that they have helped raised the flag of Ghana high in the Rugby world.

Mr. Okudzeto made this known in Accra, when the team led by Mr Steve Noi, tournament Director for Ghana Rugby, paid a courtesy call on the minister, to inform him of their upcoming tournament and also to present the trophy to him.

The Deputy Minister in an interview with GNA Sports said, the Ministry was ever ready to help Rugby grow and succeed, as they have over the years won laurels for the nation.

“On behalf of MOYS, we want to present $10,000 to the Rugby team to defray their debts, after chalking so much success.

“The Ministry would do everything within its might to see you succeed and I encourage you to feel free to call on us or National Sports Authority (NSA), to help with any issue worth knowing about.

“We would be at your service for discussions aimed at promoting Rugby and the players’ welfare, as we seek to raise high the flag of Ghana on any front,” added.

Mr. Okudzeto, who noted of government’s appreciation to the executives of Rugby for sustaining the game this far also urged them to do more in bringing a lot of honour to Ghana adding that the country was proud of Rugby’s achievements, which was very enviable.

Mr. Steve Noi, who was the leader of delegation thanked the playing body for their hard work and the ministry for the gesture and the numerous support they have enjoyed from the ministry.

“On behalf of our president Mr. Herbert Mensah, I would like to thank the players both female and male teams for their hard work and also to the Sports Ministry headed by Mr. Isaac Asiamah for all the hard work they have done to see Rugby develop in Ghana.

“I want to take this opportunity to promise of doing our best going forward, so that Rugby would be a house hold name in sports in Ghana”.

The Ghana Rugby Team, is scheduled for a Gold Cup tournament in Nigeria later in the year, which when they excel, would propel them for the main qualifiers for the Rugby World Cup.

GNA