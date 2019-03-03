news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA – The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), has paid glowing tribute to former captain of the Black Stars player, the John Eshun, who was laid to rest on Saturday, March 2, in Essikadu, Sekondi.

In a tribute read by Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) on behalf of MOYS, he said, “on behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we commiserate with the family of Mr. John Eshun on this unfortunate loss and may the good Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear and go through these difficult moments.

“The country has lost one of its greatest sporting heroes, who was soft spoken on and off the field and an imposing figure. John Eshun represented the country with pride and dignity every time he was in the national colors, as he demonstrated unrivaled commitment to the national course and an exemplary dedication that all should aspire to”.

He said, government acknowledges the contribution made by Mr. Eshun in the development and promotion of football in the country, as his vast knowledge and experience in the game was instrumental in preparing and developing various football teams in Ghana since 1981 including Eleven Wise, Accra hearts of Oak, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Great Olympic, Real Tamale United and the Black Queens and later became head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs football club in Cape Coast.

Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports, Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General NSA, Mr. Kobina Kurentsi Sam, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Sekondi and the Retired Footballers Association of Ghana, were at the final funeral rites to pay their last respect to a former national team player, whose demise happened on November 6, 2018.

Mr. Eshun captained the Black Stars from 1968 to 1974 and also captained Africa eleven from 1974 to 1975 as he also played at the Olympics Games in Mexico in 1968 and Munich, Germany in 1972.

