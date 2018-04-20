By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA Accra, April 20, GNA - The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) is disappointed with Team Ghana’s performance at the just Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Team Ghana returned to the country on Friday, with just a medal from the Games that ended on Sunday, April 15. Ghana’s only medal was from boxing, after Jessie Lartey picked bronze in the 64kg Light w

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, April 20, GNA - The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) is disappointed with Team Ghana’s performance at the just Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Team Ghana returned to the country on Friday, with just a medal from the Games that ended on Sunday, April 15.

Ghana’s only medal was from boxing, after Jessie Lartey picked bronze in the 64kg Light welterweight division despite his controversial defeat to Canada’s Thomas Blumenfeld at the Oxenford Studios.

Speaking to the media after their arrival, Mr Elvis Adjei Baah, Public Relations Officer of MOYS stated that, his outfit was unsatisfied with the performance by Team Ghana at the Games.

“As far as our targets are concerned we didn’t do well. We set a target of winning five medals so anything short of that, shows that our performance was poor. As a ministry we are not happy with the kind of performance,” Mr Adjei Baah said.

Team Ghana finished 39th on the medals table with the bronze medal.

GNA