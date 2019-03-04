news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Mar. 04 GNA - The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has congratulated Kumasi Asante Kotoko for their resounding victory over Nkana FC of Zambia, in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup Competition, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, last Sunday.

A goal each from Fatawu Safui, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Martin Antwi in the first forty-five minutes, was all that Kotoko needed to move up to second place in Group C, with Al Hilal occupying the top spot, whilst Nkana FC and Zesco United are third and fourth respectively.

In a message from the ministry, it expressed gratitude to Kotoko for lifting the flag of Ghana high, in the competition.

“We say a big congratulations to Kumasi Asante Kotoko for the convincing victory in the CAF Confederations Cup match against Nkana FC from Zambia.

“The victory, once again, gave Ghanaians every reason to be excited and proud and we believe the porcupine warriors would keep soaring” it read.

Kotoko, thus have a huge task of making it to the next round of the competition as they take on group leaders Al Hilal on Sunday March 10, at the Baba Yara sports stadium before traveling away to Zambia to play Zesco United, 2:1 in the first leg.

GNA