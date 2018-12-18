By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA Accra, Dec 18, GNA - Manchester United has parted ways with their manager Jose Mourinho after two and half years. Mourinho has left Old Trafford following an inconsistent run of form at the club made the worst start to a season in 28 years. United are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday. "A caretaker-manager wo

Mourinho has left Old Trafford following an inconsistent run of form at the club made the worst start to a season in 28 years.

United are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.

"A caretaker-manager would be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager," United said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future."

Michael Carrick has been asked to take charge of the side - just six months after he quit playing to begin his coaching career.

The Portuguese, 55, won the League Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford.

