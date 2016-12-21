Borussia Moenchengladbach dismissed coach Andre Schubert on Wednesday in the hope of turning round a dismal run of results which has seen the team end the year close to the relegation zone

Berlin, Dec. 21, (GNA/dpa) - Borussia Moenchengladbach dismissed coach Andre Schubert on Wednesday in the hope of turning round a dismal run of results which has seen the team end the year close to the relegation zone.

Schubert's 15 months in charge ended a day after a 2-1 home defeat to fellow Bundesliga strugglers Wolfsburg.

The club said it would announce a successor "in due course."

German media say former Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking, who played for 'Gladbach in the 1984-1985 season, is a leading candidate for the post. Former Belgium coach Marc Wilmots is also reported to be a candidate.

Moenchengladbach have just one win and seven defeats from their last 11 league games and are languishing in 14th place, with their worst points tally for six years at this stage of the season.

Schubert had been in charge after stepping up, initially as caretaker coach, from reserve team coach to succeed Lucien Favre, who resigned following a poor start last season.

Borussia's sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement on the club's website: "We have held a lot of talks in recent days, analysed our on-the-pitch development and discussed a great deal, and together with Andre we have come to the conclusion that it is better for both sides to call an end to our collaboration."

Schubert, 45, was in charge for 62 competitive games including 45 in the Bundesliga, 21 of them won. Last season he led the team into the Champions League after the side had lost the first five matches under Favre.

"Andre helped us a great deal last season, leading the team from last to fourth place and qualifying for the Champions League via the play-offs earlier this season," Eberl said.

"However, that development has come to a standstill for various reasons. Looking ahead to the task that lies before us in the second half of the season, we have decided to make a fresh start with a different coach."

Schubert said: "After amicable talks, we came to the decision that a new impulse from elsewhere could be what’s needed to bring the club, which will always be bigger than any one individual, back on the path to success.

"I would like to say thank you for a wonderful experience with some great people.".

