By Ayilimba Doreen Awonlie

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - Antwi Boasiako, a Heavyweight Armwrestler popularly known as "Maca" has thrown a challenge to Tahiru Haruna who is an Africa Champion in para Armwrestling to a game.

Maca, said he has no competitor in the game of Armwrestling, but has been mute, whiles following development with keen interest.

He stated that, among all his colleagues, Tahiru Haruna known as Baba has caught his attention and believes no one can beat him to the game in Ghana.

“Any challenger? I have been mute but carefully following development here with keen interest and I know I am unbeatable in Ghana

“Baba has caught my interest so I need to pin him down first and we need to have a match-up” he said.

Tahiru, who has accepted the challenge and speaks with much confidence has noted that, he was always ready to face whoever comes his way

“Maca, am ever ready to face you anytime and anywhere, you can fix the match and know that am ready for you” he assured.

Maca missed out on medals during the last Africa Championship, which was recently hosted by Ghana, because he was taken ill but believes that is not stopping him from taking another fight.

