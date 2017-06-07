By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA Dormaa-Ahenrko, June 7, GNA - Mr Irbard Ibrahim, the Executive Director of Irbard Security Consult says recent attacks in East London and Kabul in Afghanistan could have serious implications for world sports. He said “from Boston Marathon to Paris, the coincidence of the London attacks with the final match of the UEFA Champions Le

Dormaa-Ahenrko, June 7, GNA - Mr Irbard Ibrahim, the Executive Director of Irbard Security Consult says recent attacks in East London and Kabul in Afghanistan could have serious implications for world sports.

He said “from Boston Marathon to Paris, the coincidence of the London attacks with the final match of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Juventus points to the willingness of militants to target world sport and this could over time reduce the patronage of sporting activities around the globe for fear of attacks”.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Ibrahim and copied to the Ghana News Agency sports on Wednesday in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

It said “the mowing down of people with a van on London Bridge and the subsequent stabbing of dozens of people shows how unsafe the world has become for all of us”.

“The attack in Kabul is a painful reminder that the almost 16-year war that started in the wake of 9/11 is far from over”, the statement added.

It called on world leaders to show love and care by responding to such attacks with an appeal for universal justice for women, children, and the aged whose lives are ripped off because of wars and all forms of violence around the world.

