By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNAAccra, June 8, GNA - Acting head coach of the Black Stars team B, Maxwell Konadu has disclosed that more local players would be called to beef up the squad as he prepares for the 2018 Africa Nations championship qualifiers. Konadu made this known after the international friendly encounter against Gambia on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The locally based senior

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, June 8, GNA - Acting head coach of the Black Stars team B, Maxwell Konadu has disclosed that more local players would be called to beef up the squad as he prepares for the 2018 Africa Nations championship qualifiers.

Konadu made this known after the international friendly encounter against Gambia on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The locally based senior national team defeated the Scorpions of Gambia 2-1.

Goals from Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey and a spot kick converted by goalie Razak Abalora were enough to seal victory for Ghana with Lamin Jallow finding a consolation for Gambia.

Despite the win, the coach of the Ghana side was not convinced with the output of some of the players and insisted that the door was still open for new players.

“Generally what I can say is that we played good football but that was not the best. We still have more room to improve. So after today’s exercise we will excuse some players and bring in some new ones until the very last few days before our main tournament,” Konadu said.

“We saw a whole lot of mistakes, like a player having a ball and just giving it away without any pressure. But I think we played better than the last time so we only have to continue from here and improve on all the areas we are talking about.”

The team is preparing ahead of the CHAN 2018 qualifiers and the WAFU tournament to be hosted in Ghana in September this year.

GNA