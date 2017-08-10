By Edna A. Quansah, GNA Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – Ghana’s CHAN team led by Coach Maxwell Konadu has arrived in Ouagadougou for the upcoming CHAN qualifier against their Burkina Faso counterparts on Sunday, August 12. The team, which is made up of two goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders and two strikers was accompanied by a 12 member delegation made up of technical team and management m

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – Ghana’s CHAN team led by Coach Maxwell Konadu has arrived in Ouagadougou for the upcoming CHAN qualifier against their Burkina Faso counterparts on Sunday, August 12.

The team, which is made up of two goalkeepers, six defenders, eight midfielders and two strikers was accompanied by a 12 member delegation made up of technical team and management members.

The contingent is based at the Palace Hotel.

The two neighboring countries would battle for qualification Saturday August 12, at the Stade du 4 Août (August 4 stadium) in Ouagadougou. The second leg of the fixture would be honoured at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on August 20.

Ahead of their trip, the Local Black Stars engaged in several friendly matches and are poised to book a ticket to the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya after failing to qualify in the last edition.

Ghana’s team is made up of Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars) Goalkeepers. The Defenders are Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Daniel Darkwah (Aduana Stars), Awal Mohammed (Asante Kotoko), Musah Nuhu (WAFA SC), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty Professionals) and Moro Ibrahim (Bolga All Stars).

The Midfielders are Gideon Waja (WAFA SC), Isaac Twum (Inter Allies), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Farouk Mohammed (Elmina Sharks), Patrick Razak (Hearts of Oak), Zakaria Mumuni (Aduana Stars), Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak), and Emmanuel Gyamfi (Asante Kotoko).

The Forwards are: Sadick Adams (Asante Kotoko) and Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks).

GNA