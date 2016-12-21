Knife attack victim Petra Kvitova is expected to miss up to three months of tennis as the double Wimbledon winner recovered on Wednesday following nearly four hours of surgery to five fingers on her left hand

Prague, Dec. 21, (GNA/dpa) - Knife attack victim Petra Kvitova is expected to miss up to three months of tennis as the double Wimbledon winner recovered on Wednesday following nearly four hours of surgery to five fingers on her left hand.

The world number 11 was attacked by an intruder at her flat on Tuesday in Prostejov in the Czech Republic, struggling with the man and suffering cuts on her left playing hand.

Czech media said that he claimed to be a boiler inspector as he gained access to the flat which the Monte Carlo-based 26-year-old uses when she trains in the city.

A Czech tennis spokesman said afterwards that her career should not be affected: "The hand will be bandaged for two days, then she will wear a splint for six to eight weeks," Karel Tejkal said.

"The injury is serious, but the surgeon explained that Petra is young and healthy, so there is no reason for her to stop her career."

Kvitova pronounced herself "fortunate to be alive" after what police said was a random knife attack by the apparent burglar.

The incident occurred only hours after she had withdrawn from the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia, to let a foot injury heal.

"As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife," Kvitova said on Twitter. "In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive.

"The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this."

GNA