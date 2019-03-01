news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nkana FC from Zambia will on Sunday, March 3, battle for three points and pride, at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, Kumasi, in the match day four of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup competition.

The Porcupine Warriors would come into the game following a humiliation 3-1 defeat to Nkana FC and with the mind that, only a clean victor would move them level points with Nkana on top of the table.

However, Kotoko would need to improve upon their defence, if they are to get back into the qualification race after failing to keep a clean sheet in their last three consecutive home games.

And they also have to manage the absence of captain Amos Frimpong, who has been suspended for the game, after accumulating yellow cards in the previous games.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor, the head coach of Kotoko is however hopeful that his midfield maestro Richard Senanu would return to the starting line-up after missing in the away defeat at Zambia through injury.

Winger Kwame Boahen is also set to return into the first team for the first time in this year’s Africa campaign.

Kotoko latest defeat have seen their qualification chances slip and they must respond if they are to revive their qualification chances and qualify to the quarter finals of the competition.

On the other hand, the Nkana Red Devils should be in buoyant mood as they would be hoping to beat Kotoko back to back, having defeated them 3-1 at home, last Sunday.

Nkana FC, are two points clear at the top of Group C and three points ahead of Kotoko who is at the button of the table.

The Red Devils coach Beston Chambeshi has a decision to make, as his key defender Richard Occran is out of this game, after receiving red card in the first game against the home side.

Striker Ronald Kampamba and midfielder Freddy Tshimenga were on target last time out and Nkana have the firepower to make it another difficult day for Kotoko, but count on the 12th support from the home team for the added advantage.

Looks like the fabulous lads would have a difficult time against the more formidable side, but they have what it takes to survive.

The big game is schedule to be played on Sunday, march 3, at 16:00 GMT.

