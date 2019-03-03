news, story, article

Accra, March 3, GNA – Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over Nkana FC of Zambia in the fourth group game of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederations Cup Competition at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Sunday.



Typical of Kotoko in this competition, all three goals were scored in the first half of the game, with Fatawu Safui opening the scores in the 5th minute from a free kick.

Kotoko increased the tally in the 22nd minute through Emmanuel Gyamfi, after surviving a challenge from three players of the opponent, whilst Martin Antwi delivered a spectacular long drive to make it three for the home side.

Kotoko came into the second half with a three goals to their advantage and maintained their lead to keep a clean sheet and are currently second on the table.

