Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko will play Cotton Sport FC, of Cameroon in the first leg of the Confederations Cup Competition.



Kotoko, would travel to Cameroon for the first leg between January 11,12 and 13, 2019, whilst the second leg has been fixed for January 18,19 and 20, 2019 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The two clubs are expected to select, the most suitable date for their respective matches.

The fixtures, were released by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) on Friday, December 28.

Kotoko, reached this stage after beating Karionbangi Stars of Kenya in the second round of the competition.

