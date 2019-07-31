news, story, article

By Simon Asare / Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, July 31, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club has set Friday as a deadline for their striker Songe Yacouba to return to the club, ahead of the Confederation Africa Football (CAF) champions league campaign.

The Burkinabe International failed to joined his team mates on Tuesday after his proposed move from the club fell out.

Information gathered by GNA Sports indicated that, the management of the club would take a decision over the player’s future, if he fails to return to the club.

The Striker was initially linked with a move to Sudanese side Al Hilal with both sides having reached an agreement but Yacouba according to reports turned down the offer due to security reasons in Sudan.

Yacouba, 28, joined the club in 2017 on two years and has less than a year left, with the club willing to sell the player for any respectable amount.

The prolific striker has been an integral part of Kotoko, having led them to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup and Tier One of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

GNA