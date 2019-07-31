news, story, article

By Simon Asare / Stephen Appiah



Accra, July 31, GNA – Asante Kotoko has received an improved bid from Swedish giants, Helsinborg for their highly rated striker Fatawu Safiu.

Kotoko initially rejected a $15,000 loan offer for the player from the Swedish giants, instructing the player to return immediately from his trial which sent successful, according to reports.

Information available to GNA Sports indicates that, Safiu would not return to Ghana as scheduled with Kotoko, as they had resumed talks with the Swedish based side on suitable deal for the player.

If the deal should seal through, the striker would be not part of Kotoko’s squad for this year’s Champions League having made the initial list of players submitted to the Confederation Africa Football (CAF).

The top scorer of the just ended Normalisation Committee Special Competition has been a target for many clubs.

Safiu has been an integral part of Kotoko having led them to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup and Tier One of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

