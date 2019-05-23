news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, May 23, GNA - Asante Kotoko is likely to play Accra Hearts of Oak in the semi-final of the Normalisation Committee Special Cup in Accra depending on the outcome of the Ashgold's fixture with Techiman Eleven Wonders on Friday.

Asante Kotoko record a 1-1 draw with Dormaa Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park which favoured the Porcupines qualification.

Speedster Emmanuel Gyamfi broke the deadlock for the Porcupines in the 35th minute mark when he finished off Abdul Fatawu's cross with a header past the helpless Aduana Stars goalkeeper, Tijani Ahmed.

The goal was Kotoko's first at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park since the 'Fire Boys' entered the Ghana Premier League in 2009.

Aduana Stars, however, restored parity from a corner kick through Fatawu.

Fatawa Abdul Rahman capitalised on a loosed defending to hit home from inside the six-yard box.

The result put Kotoko top the standings at the moment with 22points.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC recorded a 2-0 victory past Berekum Chelsea at the Tarkwa and Aboaso Park courtesy Tahiru Awudu and Agyenim Boateng. The Mavue and Yellow side wven though on the same points (22) with the leaders, lie second on the league log due to Kotoko's superior head-to-head.

But the table could turn depending on the outcome of Eleven Wonders vs AshantiGold which was rained off. Before the game was rained off, the Miners were on the front foot.

A win for Ashgold in that game on Friday will put them on top of Group A which would mean Kotoko on second position would set a tie with their eternal rivals who are top of Group B in Accra.

