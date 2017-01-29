Accra, Jan 29, GNA - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), headline Sponsor of the Black Stars, has reminded the team to focus on the ultimate prize at AFCON 2017 as they play their quarter final match against Democratic Republic of Congo in Gabon. In a message to the team ahead of their match against their counterparts on Sunday, GNPC said: “As we congratulate you for making it to t

Accra, Jan 29, GNA - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), headline Sponsor of the Black Stars, has reminded the team to focus on the ultimate prize at AFCON 2017 as they play their quarter final match against Democratic Republic of Congo in Gabon.

In a message to the team ahead of their match against their counterparts on Sunday, GNPC said: “As we congratulate you for making it to the quarter-final stage of AFCON 2017, we remind you that Ghanaians are waiting for your return home with the cup.

"Therefore do not allow your Congolese counterparts to stand in your way.

"You cannot give Ghana a better 60th independence anniversary present this year than lifting this continental trophy.

“Our message to you once more is to stay focused, still with Your Eyes on the Prize.”

GNPC is Ghana’s National Oil Company (NOC) established in 1983 by PNDC Law 64, to undertake the exploration, development, production and disposal of petroleum.

The Corporation, which started operations in 1985, is the anchor partner in all Petroleum Agreements in Ghana and operator of the Voltaian Basin Project.

GNPC is also the National Gas Aggregator in Ghana, and is working to ensure sustainable supply of efficient fuel to meet Ghana’s increasing energy needs.

