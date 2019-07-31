news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, July 30, GNA - Mr Eric Alagidede, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Karela United has denied his club intends to sell their star winger Solomon Sarfo Taylor to Asante Kotoko.

He said, the player was on the verge of moving to Denmark, as they were expecting his visa adding that they didn’t reach agreement with any local club for the transfer of the player.

It was reported earlier in the media that, Kotoko has reached an agreement with the player and Karela to sign the talented winger.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Mr Alagidede said “it is not true that we are selling all our players, we are expecting Emmanuel Kayeke, Diawise Taylo, Solomon Sarfo Taylor transfer to happen any moment soon. We have already transferred three players so it is only six players who will leave the club this season”.

“We have good scouts, who are working for us so the departure of the six players would not affect the team and we will be ready to compete in every competition because we have equally good players around”, he said.

The PRO said, Karela United would be expecting 24 players in camp as they were preparing to start their training over the weekend.

GNA