By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Jan 29. GNA - Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has won the man of the match in the just ended quarter final match between Dr Congo in the ongoing AFCON 2017 in Oyem, Gabon.

Jordan, who opened the scores for Ghana in the 63rd minute, played as a lone striker as Captain Asamoah Gyan missed a late fitness test.

DR Congo pulled one back in the 68th minute through M’poku as Andre Ayew converted from the spot kick in the 78th minute to hand Ghana the win as Christian Atsu was brought down in the 18 yard box.

Jordan who has had quite a tough time in the Star’s Group D opener against the Cranes of Uganda has upped his game to shake of criticisms from football loving fans.

Ghana after seeing off DR Congo will take on Cameroon in the other semi-final game on 2nd February, 2017.

GNA