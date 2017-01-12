The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Isaac Asiamah has been appointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports designate

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Isaac Asiamah has been appointed as the Minister of Youth and Sports designate.

The Member of Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports, was appointed by President William Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo as the new Youth and Sports Minister.

Asiamah who will be replacing Mr. Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, faces a herculean task as Ghana embarks on the Africa Cup of Nations campaign from January 14-February 5, in Gabon.

The MP hails from Tano Odumasi in the Ashanti Region and is married with three children.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon. He served on the Parliamentary Committees for Mines and Energy as well as the Public Accounts Committee in the past.

In the 2016 General Election, he polled 33,723 votes to retain the Atwima Mponua seat defeating Stephen Yeboah of the National Democratic Congress who had 22,450 votes.

He has also previously worked as the National Youth Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

