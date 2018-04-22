By Edna A. Quansah, GNA Accra, April 22, GNA - Immigration Ladies tasted their third defeat in match day three when they lost 1-2 against Halifax ladies in the ongoing FreshPak National Women’s League (NWL) The match played on Saturday at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, saw the Immigration Ladies receiving their second home defeat in the competition. Halifax’s Portia Prempeh put her sid

Accra, April 22, GNA - Immigration Ladies tasted their third defeat in match day three when they lost 1-2 against Halifax ladies in the ongoing FreshPak National Women’s League (NWL)

The match played on Saturday at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, saw the Immigration Ladies receiving their second home defeat in the competition.

Halifax’s Portia Prempeh put her side in the 52nd minutes when she dribbled three of her opponents to place the ball at the blind side of Immigration’s goalie Esther Agyemang.

Seven minutes later, Immigration’s Linda Mensah pulled parity after she picked the ball at the left side of defence and curled it into the top corner of the Halifax’s net.

The homers, Immigration Ladies were nearly punished again but Halifax’s Ernestina Tetteh missed a brilliant opportunity to put her side in the lead as she failed to a pass received from Hannah Buabeng in the opponents box in the 63rd minutes.

The visitors continued to mount pressure on the host until they got rewarded with two minutes left to end proceedings.

Tetteh raised the ball above the head of Immigration’s defender Rosemary Ampem after picking the ball from behind the centre line and placed it behind Agyemang to the admiration of fans and the bench. It was all joy and excitement at the Carl Reindorf Park.

Buabeng had the chance to make it three for the visitors but was denied as she kicked the ball into the waiting arms of Agyemang.

The win puts Halifax on four points having lost one, drew one and winning one.

Elsewhere in the Northern zone, Northern Ladies beat Kumasi Sports Academy 4-0 while Ampem Darkoa defeated Pearl Pia ladies 2-0.

