Accra, April 7, GNA – The coach of Bechem United Vincenzo Alberto Annese says he has no excuses for losing three matches in a row even though the defeats could be attributed to injuries of most of his skillful players.

“I don’t want to give excuses for losing against Hears, Bolga All Stars and WAFA. We had many chances to score against Hearts, but sometimes in football you can create chances but you can’t score”, he said.

Most of my best players couldn’t play due to injuries but my team performed well and I’m consoled by that”, he added.

Speaking to the press, the Italian said the match with Accra Hearts of Oak was a fantastic one with quality players on both sides “and I was hoping to win the game but we lost 4-2.”

Midfielder Solomon Mensah of Bechem United said he was impressed with the team’s performance even though they lost, adding that, the team would work hard and bounce back against Inter Allies on Sunday.

