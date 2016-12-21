HFC Bank Ghana, a member of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad and Tobago, has launched its MTN Mobile Money Service as part of efforts to extend banking services to the doorstep of customers

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – HFC Bank Ghana, a member of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad and Tobago, has launched its MTN Mobile Money Service as part of efforts to extend banking services to the doorstep of customers.

MTN Ghana is the largest mobile telecommunication network in Ghana.

The newly launched service will allow customers of HFC Bank and non customers to register on mobile money, send and receive money, upload money onto their mobile money wallet as well as purchase airtime and pay bills.

Speaking at the launch of the service, Mr. Robert Le Hunte, Managing Director of the Bank said the launch of the MTN Mobile Money Service was in line with the Bank’s vision of providing better and more convenient services to its customers and the general public.

He added that, “The emergence of mobile money has been met with some skepticism by a section of the public and indeed some industry players. Some are of the view that mobile money will soon render the traditional banks redundant and some even see mobile money as competition for the banks. We at HFC Bank Ghana see an opportunity for growth.”

According to the Managing Director, the launch of the mobile money service provides the platform for the Bank to introduce more innovative products and services through the medium of mobile phone and other technology.

The signing of the partnership between the two Institutions was done by the Managing Director of HFC Bank Ghana, Mr. Robert Le Hunte and the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Asante. Also present during the signing was the General Manager of MTN Mobile Money, Mr. Eli Hini and his team from MTN Ghana, some MTN merchants in Accra and Management of HFC Bank Ghana.

In 2016, HFC Bank Ghana invested several millions of dollars into technology to improve its quality of operation. With an improved technology, HFC Bank Ghana is poised to introduce more innovative products and services to the Ghanaian market. It would be recalled that the Bank recently launched an innovative Customer Feedback System.

The award winning system allows the management of the Bank to receive instant feedback from customers on service delivery at most of its branches nationwide.

