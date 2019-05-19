news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, May 19, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak secured a 3-1 victory over Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, to seal the top spot position in Group B of the ongoing Normalisation Committee(NC) Special competition.

By the results, Hearts are the winners of the group regardless of what happens in the last round of matches.

Hearts had the lion share of the ball in the opening half of the match, but created very few chances, with clearest in the 26th minute when right back Christopher Bonney struck the cross-bar with a thunderbolt drive from outside the box.

The visiting team had done little in the game in terms of creating chances and were forced into a defensive play in their own half, with Hearts ensuring total dominance.

Joseph Esso was again played on goal by Manaf Umar, but was fouled in the box by onrushing Sharks goalie Essam Joseph.

Bonney converted the resulting penalty on the stroke of half time to draw first blood for the Phobians.

Manaf got his name on the score sheet five minutes after recess when he connected a William Denkye free kick from the right flank.

Sharks were however not ready to give in easily as they reacted positively three minutes after the second goal with Amonoo George putting his side back into the game.

Skipper for Hearts, Fatawu Mohammed added the third for his side in the 63rd minute, but in a controversial manner.

This was after his header hit the cross bar and dropped into the goal post but was immediately cleared. However, the referee pointed to the center spot to signal a goal.

Players and officials of Sharks protested against the decision of the referee, but could not change the results.

The Phobians have stretched the top of the table with 28 points to their credit.

Hearts would play their last game in Dawu against Dreams FC.

