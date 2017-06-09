Accra, June 9, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak thumped bottom placed Bolga Stars 4-0 in match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday. Hearts scored first in the 23rd minute through Kwame Kizito and increased the tally in the 42nd minute from a spot kick converted by Vincent Atinga. This was after Patrick Razak was brought down in the vital area. Hearts resum

Accra, June 9, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak thumped bottom placed Bolga Stars 4-0 in match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Hearts scored first in the 23rd minute through Kwame Kizito and increased the tally in the 42nd minute from a spot kick converted by Vincent Atinga.

This was after Patrick Razak was brought down in the vital area.

Hearts resumed the second half with the same dominance and fetched the third goal in the 47th minute through Kizito, as Atinga completed the drubbing in the 51st minute.

Hearts held on to the lead to end the day and managed to appease their fans.

Skipper Thomas Abbey emerged the NASCO Man of the Match Award.

GNA