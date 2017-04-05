Accra, April 5, GNA – Accra Heart of Oak, defeated Bechem United 4-2, in the tenth week match of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, at the Accra Sports Stadium.Bechem gifted Hearts the first goal in the second minute of the game, when Eric Owusu directed a ball into his own net for the opener.But Hearts looked like a side that was determined to win the day and kept the pressure on the away t

Accra, April 5, GNA – Accra Heart of Oak, defeated Bechem United 4-2, in the tenth week match of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bechem gifted Hearts the first goal in the second minute of the game, when Eric Owusu directed a ball into his own net for the opener.

But Hearts looked like a side that was determined to win the day and kept the pressure on the away team.

They succeeded on scoring the second goal in the 32nd minute through Richard Akrofi, who headed home a cross from Winful Cobbinah.

Hearts sealed the first half with another goal through Fatawu Mohamed who squeezed another cross for the third goal.

However, in what looked like wrapped victory for Hearts, it rather became a difficult game for the home side, as Bechem United pulled two back in the second half.

It was within a period of ten minutes when Bechem United scored the two goals through Nana Antwi Manu in the 47th minute and Abdul Bashiru in the 54th minute.

Sensing danger, Hearts reorganized themselves with the introduction of Patrick Razak and Sam Yeboah, who came on for Paul Acquah and Cobbinah to retain dominance in the game.

Their dominance paid off in the 86th minute, when Cosmos Dauda sealed victory for them with another goal to end the game.

