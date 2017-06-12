By Stephen Asante, GNA Kumasi, June 11, GNA - Skipper Asamoah Gyan reached a significant milestone in his football career over the weekend, as he netted his 50th goal for Ghana since joining the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, some fourteen (14) years ago. The goal-poacher scored the memorable goal on the ninth minute in their 5-0 demolition of Ethiopia in a Group F

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, June 11, GNA - Skipper Asamoah Gyan reached a significant milestone in his football career over the weekend, as he netted his 50th goal for Ghana since joining the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, some fourteen (14) years ago.

The goal-poacher scored the memorable goal on the ninth minute in their 5-0 demolition of Ethiopia in a Group F 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCoN) qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.

He becomes Ghana’s all-time goal-scorer, a record considered by many soccer analysts as no mean an achievement in a country which had produced many prolific strikers.

The skipper made his first appearance for the Black Stars on 16th November, 2003, and came on as a substitute for Isaac Boakye in Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Somalia.

Gyan would go on to make over a hundred appearances for his nation, and also scoring at three World Cup finals, including the Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

He joins the likes of Samuel Eto’o Fils, Didier Drogba, Godfrey Chitalu and Hossam Hassan, who had all reached the 50th goal landmark.

“I give thanks to the Almighty God for seeing me through all these years. And to all my supporters, I say a big thank you for being there for me even in my difficult moments”, he told the GNA Sports in an interview.

