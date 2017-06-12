By Edward Gyasi, GNA Accra, June 11, GNA - Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, became the first player to score 50 goals for the Ghana national football team. The former Sunderland attacker connected perfectly to Thomas Agyapong's in-swinger to grab the opener for the Black Stars in an Afcon 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday for his 50th goal. Gyan, 32, had his debut for the

By Edward Gyasi, GNA



Accra, June 11, GNA - Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, became the first player to score 50 goals for the Ghana national football team.

The former Sunderland attacker connected perfectly to Thomas Agyapong's in-swinger to grab the opener for the Black Stars in an Afcon 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday for his 50th goal.

Gyan, 32, had his debut for the Black Stars at the age of 17 against Somalia on September 19, 2003, in which he scored a goal.

He is the 5th African player to achieve such a milestone with a national team.

GNA