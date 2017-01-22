William D. Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 22, GNA - Head coach of the Black Stars Avram Grant, has described the performance of the team in the second half against Mali, as “mature football”, saying the three points is always significant. In a post-match press conference, Coach Grant said, their second half performance was aimed at

In a post-match press conference, Coach Grant said, their second half performance was aimed at allowing the Malians to play, whilst they take them on the counter, but added that, the pitch made it impossible for them, to break away hence, they have to resort to what he described as "mature football" to ensure their maintain their lead.

He explained that, it was not part of their plans to play poor in the second half, but the physical nature of the Malians, coupled with their ability to execute their counter attack approach affected their game plan.

Coach Grant said, he was happy with the performance of the team adding that, they have played two matches and picked the maximum points and that was the most important thing in football.

“We dominated the first half and played very well, but Mali took over in the second half. It was a very difficult game, but we are survived their attack in the second half.

“Mali has a very good team, but we relied on our experience and maturity to overcome them.” Coach Grant noted.

Ghana defeated Mali by lone courtesy Asamoah Gyans header, from Jordan Ayew’s cross in the 20th minute.

The Black Stars seem to have gained automatic qualification into the quarter finals of the competition, have gathered six points from two games.

