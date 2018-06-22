By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Accra, June 22, GNA - The Government of Ghana, led by Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), on Friday, June 22, held a meeting to discuss the current condition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after the a recent documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas o

Accra, June 22, GNA - The Government of Ghana, led by Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), on Friday, June 22, held a meeting to discuss the current condition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after the a recent documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on bribery and corruption in Ghana football.

The meeting, which was to find possible solutions to the current happenings in Ghana football, after a court injunction was placed on all football related activities, had in attendance from FIFA, Mr Veron Mosengo Omba, FIFA's new Director of Development for Africa and the Caribbean, Mr. Hamidu Zibrela - President of Niger Football Federation and Mr Solomon Modegbe.

The government on the hand was led by Mr. Asiamah, with Dr. Mustpha Ahmed, Minister for Information, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

According to information gathered by the GNA Sports, the meeting was successful with both parties resolving to see to an end of the impasse that has put on hold all football activities as well as restraining executives and administrators at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from exercising any powers conferred on them by their positions.

