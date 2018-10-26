Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has commended Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) for putting in a good bid to secure the hosting right for the 2023 All-Africa Games (AAG). MOYS on Thursday, announced that, Ghana has secured the right to host the continental sports festival, amidst applause from the sporting fraternity. Speaki

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has commended Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) for putting in a good bid to secure the hosting right for the 2023 All-Africa Games (AAG).

MOYS on Thursday, announced that, Ghana has secured the right to host the continental sports festival, amidst applause from the sporting fraternity.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Nunoo Mensah confirmed the report but cautioned against any wild celebration until the delegation returns to make the official announcement.

“Technically, Ghana has won the bid for the 2023 African Games but we should wait for the delegation to return and do the formal announcement,” Nunoo Mensah stated.

“Egypt were the biggest threat to Ghana, but the Ministry put up a good bid.”

This would be the first time Ghana would be hosting the competition and would join the likes of Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique as the only countries to have hosted the event.

Egypt remains the most successful country in the All-Africa Games having won 1,362 medals in total.

GNA