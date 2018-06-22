Accra, June 22, GNA - Go On Energy Drink, produced Twellium Industrial Ltd, would be the sponsors of the maiden edition of the Celebrity Fan Base Gala organized by Zylofon on Saturday, June 23, at the Lizzy Sports Complex, East Legon.
The aim of the Gala, is to bring together followers of celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Pataaa, Samini, Asamoah Gyan, Jupitar, Radio/TV personalities, actors and actresses to compete amongst themselves and socialize.
The celebrities would housed in four groups to compete for the ultimate prize.
Below are the groups;
Group A
Shatta Wale
Wisa Greid
Patapaa
Sammy Flex Nation
Group B
Sarkodie
Kumi Guitar
Blakk Rasta
Kuami Eugene
Group C
Asamoah Gyan
Klala
NAM Missions
Jupitar
Group D
High Grade Family
Dada Hafco
Baba Spirit
GNA