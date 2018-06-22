Accra, June 22, GNA - Go On Energy Drink, produced Twellium Industrial Ltd, would be the sponsors of the maiden edition of the Celebrity Fan Base Gala organized by Zylofon on Saturday, June 23, at the Lizzy Sports Complex, East Legon. The aim of the Gala, is to bring together followers of celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Pataaa, Samini, Asamoah Gyan, Jupitar, Radio/TV perso

The aim of the Gala, is to bring together followers of celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Pataaa, Samini, Asamoah Gyan, Jupitar, Radio/TV personalities, actors and actresses to compete amongst themselves and socialize.

The celebrities would housed in four groups to compete for the ultimate prize.

Below are the groups;

Group A

Shatta Wale

Wisa Greid

Patapaa

Sammy Flex Nation

Group B

Sarkodie

Kumi Guitar

Blakk Rasta

Kuami Eugene

Group C

Asamoah Gyan

Klala

NAM Missions

Jupitar

Group D

High Grade Family

Dada Hafco

Baba Spirit

GNA