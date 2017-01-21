Accra, Jan. 21, GNA - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Headline Sponsor of the Black Stars, on Saturday urged the team to stay on the winning path as they meet their Malian counterparts in their second Group D match. A statement issued by the GNPC and copied to the Ghana News Agency congratulated the team for beating their Ugandan counterparts in their opening Group match at the o

A statement issued by the GNPC and copied to the Ghana News Agency congratulated the team for beating their Ugandan counterparts in their opening Group match at the ongoing AFCON 2017 in Gabon.

It expressed confidence in the Stars and urged them to again focus on victory in Saturday’s match to consolidate their mission with eyes on the prize," it said.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alexander Mould, in a message to the team, said: “We wish you success in your game against Mali and are confident that you will stay on the winning way you have charted, to make Ghana proud again.”

“Work hard, with your eyes on the prize - to bring back the African Cup to Ghana,” Mr Mould added.

The GNPC is Ghana’s National Oil Company established in 1983 by PNDC Law 64 to undertake the exploration, development, production and disposal of petroleum.

The Corporation, which started operations in 1985, is the anchor partner in all Petroleum Agreements in Ghana and operator of the Voltaian Basin Project.

GNPC is also the National Gas Aggregator in Ghana and is working to ensure sustainable supply of efficient fuel to meet Ghana’s increasing energy needs.

