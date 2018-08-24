By Simon Asare, GNA Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), has fixed their elective congress for Thursday, September 20. The congress would provide an opportunity for the GWF, to elect new leaders to spearhead their activities for the next four years. A statement Kenneth Odeng Odade, Deputy General Secretary of the GWF reads; "Notice is hereby given for a congress of th

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), has fixed their elective congress for Thursday, September 20.

The congress would provide an opportunity for the GWF, to elect new leaders to spearhead their activities for the next four years.

A statement Kenneth Odeng Odade, Deputy General Secretary of the GWF reads; "Notice is hereby given for a congress of the GWF to be held at the premises of the Ghana Olympic committee (GOC) on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 9:00 for the following purpose; Election of new executive board".

The statement said, modalities and guidelines for the upcoming elections would be issued on Monday, August 27, 2018 as aspiring candidates are expected to adhere to instructions to prevent disqualification.

Weightlifting has been one of the fastest growing sports under the tenure of Mr Nunoo Mensah, who doubles as the President of GOC, as it's the only sport which has one more medals for Ghana over the past recent years.

GNA