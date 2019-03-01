news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - The 2019 elective congress of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA), will be held at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium, on Saturday, March 9.

According to a press release signed by Mr. Alhassan Sumani, Acting General Secretary of the Association, the positions to be contested for are; President, Vice President, Treasurer and four executive members.

He said, volleyball enthusiasts, members of the executive, delegates and the media are invited to witness the elections.

Mr. Paul Atchoe, Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is the incumbent President of the Ghana Volleyball Association.

He said in an interview that, his mission to revive Ghana Volleyball, had just began and that he had plans of putting Ghana Volleyball on a higher level.

Mr. Atchoe said, under his tenure of office, Ghana rose from nowhere to be among the elite nations on the continent and that enabled him to be made President of the West African zone.

He expressed confidence in retaining his position and continue with his development programmes.

“This election is to give every contestant the opportunity to voice out their concerns for the development of the association. However, my candid opinion is that you can’t do it without stepping on some toes.

“Not everybody’s idea would help the vision. But as a leader, I am inviting everybody on board to support the election on come 9th March,” he said.

GNA