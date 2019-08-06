news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - Ghana would compete in the 5th Roll Ball World Cup scheduled for the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Delhi in India November this year.

The competition, would see 40 countries made up of 15 from Africa to compete for honours in the biennial tourney.

Ghana would be making her first appearance at the tourney which commenced in 2011 Pune, India and would present 12 athletes with six on the field and the remaining as reserves.

Team Ghana have started preparations ahead of the competition in a bid to win the ultimate and make the nation proud.

Roll Ball is a game played between two teams. It is played on Roller Shoes and each team consists of 12 players, six on the field and six in reserve.

